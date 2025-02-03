Euthymol Original Toothpaste 75ml

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Experience the classic freshness with Euthymol Original Toothpaste. Known for its unique medicinal flavor and vibrant packaging, it effectively fights plaque, tartar, and bad breath while leaving your mouth feeling clean and invigorated. Suitable for all ages, Euthymol is the perfect addition to your daily oral care routine.

Experience the classic freshness with Euthymol Original Toothpaste. Known for its unique medicinal flavor and vibrant packaging, it effectively fights plaque, tartar, and bad breath while leaving your mouth feeling clean and invigorated. Suitable for all ages, Euthymol is the perfect addition to your daily oral care routine. Key Features: Classic antiseptic formula Distinctive pink color Fluoridefree Combats plaque and tartar buildup Freshens breath

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.