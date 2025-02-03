Yardley English Rose Perfumed Body Powder 200g

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Yardley English Rose Perfumed Body Powder is a luxurious and delicately scented powder that leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and beautifully fragranced. Infused with the classic fragrance of English Rose, this body powder offers a timeless and elegant aroma that evokes the charm and romance of an English garden in full bloom. The fragrance of English Rose combines notes of fresh roses, delicate florals, and a hint of sweetness, creating a sophisticated and feminine aroma that lingers gently on the skin. Formulated with talc and other gentle ingredients, Yardley English Rose Perfumed Body Powder provides a silky smooth texture that glides effortlessly onto the skin. It helps to absorb excess oil and sweat, keeping your skin feeling fresh and comfortable throughout the day.

