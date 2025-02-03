Marketplace.
Skin Chemists Caviar Nutrition Facial Serum 30ml

Skin Chemists Caviar Nutrition Facial Serum is a luxurious and highly potent skincare elixir designed to nourish and revitalise the complexion. Enriched with the indulgent essence of Caviar Extract, a powerhouse ingredient renowned for its rich source of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, this serum provides an opulent surge of nutrients to the skin. The lightweight, silky texture of this serum glides effortlessly onto the skin, delivering a deep, penetrating hydration that leaves the skin feeling supple, smooth, and velvety to the touch. Caviar Extract's unique composition promotes cellular regeneration and rejuvenation, aiding in the restoration of a youthful, luminous complexion. With regular use, the Caviar Nutrition Facial Serum helps to improve skin elasticity and firmness, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It creates a protective barrier against environmental aggressors, helping to shield the skin from damage caused by daily stressors. Formulated with a harmonious blend of natural botanical extracts and potent active ingredients, this serum supports the skin's natural resilience and vitality. It imparts a sensation of indulgence and opulence upon application, making it a luxurious addition to both morning and evening skincare rituals.

Ingredients

Aqua, (Water), Propylene, Glycol, Carbomer, Glycerin, Benzyl, Alcohol, Allantoin, PEG7, Glyceryl, Cocoate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium, Hydroxide, Hyaluronate, Mica, Disodium, EDTA, Butylene, Citric, Acid, Dehydroacetic, Parfum, (Fragrance), Ethylhexylglycerin, Salicylate, Hexyl, Cinnamal, Limonene, Aloe, Barbadensis, Leaf, Juice, Powder, Caulerpa, Lentillifera, Extract, CI, 77891, (Titanium, Dioxide), 19140, (Yellow, 5), 42090, (Blue, 1).
