Primrose 22m White LED String of 200 Solar Powered Fairy Lights

Illuminate your garden on warm summer nights with these extra-long solar string lights from Solaray™. At a staggering 22m long with 200 individual LED bulbs these lights are perfect for hanging on marquees or gazebos, threading through trees or displaying on fences. Great for outdoor events, garden parties or even weddings these dazzling lights are sure to bring your garden to life all night. Completely solar powered, these gorgeous lights are a more environmentally friendly choice and save you worrying about running costs. The LED bulbs automatically illuminate in low light and can be set to two modes: steady or flashing.

Illuminate your garden at night Solar powered eco friendly and free to run 6 hour battery life for the late night garden use Two light mode settings - steady or flashing

Sold by Primrose (CERCIS LIMITED)