Primrose 6L Fruit Crusher Double Handled Juice Cider Wine Press Free Pulp Bags

This fruit press will change the way you make fruit juice, cider, or even wine. Suitable for use with any hard fruit such as apples or pears, or with pulped or soft fruit such as grapes or berries. Made from a steel base plate and a hardwood pressing basket, this fruit press will make light work of juice making - no longer will you lose a whole day to hand pressing your fruit. It features a twist and extends mechanism, where the blocks of wood squash the fruit as you turn the handles. Two-Handled Non slip design You asked we listened. Unlike many available fruit presses, the Easy Press system by Lacewing makes pressing fruit easy and quick. The new and improved double-handled system is intended to reduce back and shoulder strain without compromising the overall quality of our fruit press. Less effort with the same great result! To get the most juice out of your fruit/vegetables the press mechanism can be hand turned to squeeze out every last drop. Once the turning pole is limited by the frame you can also add extra blocks of wood to gain more height between the pressing mechanism and handle, allowing you to continue to use the handle to press. 4 Press Blocks included with each press to allow for easier, deeper pressing of fruit juices. Feet plate, mount holes and screws included to help secure the fruit press to a stable surface.

Twist and turn mechanism Double handle for ease of use Simple Self Assembly for easy storage storage

