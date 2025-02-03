Marketplace.
image 1 of Meadows Bedspread Silver

Meadows Bedspread Silver

No ratings yet

Write a review

£41.73

£41.73/each

Sold and sent by New Edge Blinds

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Meadows Bedspread Silver
The Meadows bedspread has a luxurious soft sateen finish border detail with a central jacquard floral butterfly design. This stylish bedspread set is coloured in modern tones, with a light and whimsical traditional design. Suitable for use on a double or King size bed, this comes complete with 2 matching pillow shams to complete the look. Great to cover the whole bed and keep you warm in winter or to dress stylishly as an attractive bed runner. With polyester fill quilting detail for added comfort and warmth.Perfect for a modern or traditional home.
Sold by New Edge Blinds (NewEdgeBlinds)

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here