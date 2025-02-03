Elysium Bedspread Mink

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Elysium bedspread is a plush velvet fabric with quilted diamond stitched finish and miniature sequins woven through the fabric. This bedspread is cosy and versatile, it can be used as a blanket to keep you warm on cold nights, or folded bed runner. Includes 2 pillow shams.

The Elysium bedspread is a plush velvet fabric with quilted diamond stitched finish and miniature sequins woven through the fabric. This bedspread is cosy and versatile, it can be used as a blanket to keep you warm on cold nights, or folded bed runner. Includes 2 pillow shams.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.