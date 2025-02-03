Roller Blind Square Eyelet 90 x 165cm Cream

Add a touch of style to every room with these contemporary fabric roller blinds. The metallic square eyelet detailing brings a modern twist to your home and the royal blue shade adds a splash of colour to every interior.

Installing these roller blinds couldn’t be easier, with an easy to fit design and adjustable to suit windows of any size. These blinds are perfect for bedrooms and living rooms with cord control for height adjustment and a handy child safety feature. Choose from our wide range of sizes and colours to find the ideal match for your home.