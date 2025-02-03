Oblong Bamboo Natural Laundry Hamper with Divider

These laundry baskets are an ideal solution for any household: it keeps your dirty laundry out of sight and makes a decorative addition to your decor at the same time. Made to be easily tidied away this new range of laundry baskets can be hidden away when not in use. They hold an impressive volume of clothes for their size and are available in a variety of stylish colours and design. This comes with a divider so you can easily split your clothes into lights and darks before washing! Materials: Bamboo shell, polyester liner. Care instructions: Wipe with cloth. Dimensions: 60x52x33

Two compartments Folds away for ease Neutral design fits with all interiors

Sold by HomeSpace Direct (Homespace Direct Ltd)