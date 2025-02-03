Richmond White Bedspread 254x254cm

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Shiffely lace trim, sumptuous all-over embroidery in a soft and gentle white colour offers an ageless, quality, traditional look. Just beautiful! This lovely Richmond percale bedding set is a beautiful way to complete any bedroom. The soft bed linen is detailed with exquisite embroidery that gives this duvet cover a classical yet stylish feel. Made from a blend of percale 180TC cotton and polyester, this quilt cover is durable yet breathable. The easy care fabric makes this bedding a worthy investment for your bedroom. Materials: 50% Cotton 50% Polyester. Care instructions: Machine washable. Available sizes: Single duvet cover (135x200cm) and 1 pillowcase (50x75cm), Double duvet cover (200x200cm) and 2 pillowcases (50x75cm), King size duvet cover (220x230cm) and 2 pillowcases (50x75cm), Super King size duvet cover (220x260cm) and 2 pillowcases (50x75cm)

