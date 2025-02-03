Set of 2 Glass Gold Rimmed Tealight Holders 6cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A pair of lovely gold tone glass bubble tealight holder with gold metal decoration around the rim. An ideal table decoration for the home a wedding, party or event. These candle holders can be placed tables, along fire places. Holds a standard tealight candle.

A pair of lovely gold tone glass bubble tealight holder with gold metal decoration around the rim. An ideal table decoration for the home a wedding, party or event. These candle holders can be placed tables, along fire places. Holds a standard tealight candle.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.