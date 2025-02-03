Proraso Blue Shaving Foam Protective 400ml

The hydrating formula is developed for shavers with rough or dry skin that needs extra hydration. Aloe Vera and Vitamin E provide extra soothing and softening properties.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Stearic Acid, Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Potassium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum (Fragrance), Aloe barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate, Menthol, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Sodium Metasilicate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

30

