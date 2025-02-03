Proraso Shaving Foam with Cocoa 400ml

The Proraso Yellow Shaving Foam has a soft, slightly nutty smell of sandalwood, with tiny hints of patchouli and honey, and is great for guys who like ultra-moist, precise and thorough shaving. Features: Suitable for any men seeking extreme hydrating and precise shave. Nourishes and regenerates the skin.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/EAU), Stearic Acid, Triethanolamine Butane, Laureth-23, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Propane, Isobutane, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Macademia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Parfum (Fragrance), Pphenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Caramel, Sodium Metasilicate

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

30

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)