Denim Aftershave Raw Passion 100ml

Denim Raw Passion After Shave Lotion 100ml - DENIM AFTERSHAVE IMMEDIATELY SOOTHES FRESHLY SHAVED SKIN. IT HELPS COMFORT RAZOR BURN AND ANY FEELING OF DISCOMFORT AFTER THE FIRST APPLICATION. TONE AND REFRESH YOUR SKIN WITH AN INVIGORATING DENIM FRAGRANCE

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat. do aqua Glycerin Parfum Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane Ethylhexyl Salicylate Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate benzyl benzoate Benzyl Salicylate cinnamal citronellol coumarin eugenol geraniol Hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde limonene linalool Ci 42051 Ci 14720 Ci 14705

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

100

