Proraso Refreshing Beard Wash 200ml

Its low-foaming plant surfactants and its creamy texture produces a soft, lasting foam that softens even the most bristly of beards, as well as gently removing impurities, dirt and unpleasant odors.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Ammonium Laurel Sulfate, PEG-40, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glycerin, PEG 7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, Laureth-2, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzoic Acid, Caramel, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Linalool

Allergy Information

Number of uses

30

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)