Proraso Green Refreshing Shaving Cream Tube 150ml

The invigorating formula is developed for any skin type or beard. Menthol refreshes and revitalises, while Eucalyptus oil purifies and tones facial hair and skin. Glycerin assists the razor blade to simply glide smoothly reducing rashes and razor burn.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Stearic Acid, Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Potassium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum (Fragrance), Menthol, Camphor, Eucalyptol, Eucalyptus globulus Leaf Oil, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Sodium Metasilicate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

30

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)