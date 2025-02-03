Ever Ready Corn & Callus Plane for hard skin

Ever Ready Corn & Callus Safety Plane for Hard Skin - The Ever Ready corn plane effectively removes all degrees of hard skin, callouses and corns. With it’s easy to use handle, any area can be treated without difficulty.

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)