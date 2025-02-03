Proraso Nourishing Red Shaving Cream Tube 150ml

The Proraso nourishing Shaving line was developed for those with course, thick beards with added Shea Butter and Cocoa butter to soften and protect the skin. Warm woody sandalwood, Vegan, No Parabens

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Stearic Acid, Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Potassium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Butter, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum (Fragrance), Santalum album (Sandalwood) Oil, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Sodium Metasilicate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate

Allergy Information

Number of uses

30

