Denim Original Shaving Foam 300ml

Original shaving foam ensures effortless and perfect shaving thanks to a rich and creamy foam. For smooth and protected skin from the very first glide.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Glycerin, Parfum, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see the ingredients list May Contain: Please see the ingredients list

Number of uses

30

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)