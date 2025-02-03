Bells Witch Hazel 200ml

Environmentally damaging

yesIt might cause minor skin irritation in some people. Pregnancy and breast-feeding: There isn't enough reliable information to know if witch hazel is safe to use when pregnant or breast-feeding. Stay on the safe side and avoid use. Children: Witch hazel is possibly safe for children when applied to the skin.It might cause minor skin irritation in some people. Pregnancy and breast-feeding: There isn't enough reliable information to know if witch hazel is safe to use when pregnant or breast-feeding. Stay on the safe side and avoid use. Children: Witch hazel is possibly safe for children when applied to the skin.