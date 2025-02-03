Proraso Refreshing Shaving Cream 150ml

Proraso Refreshing shaving soap owes its fame to the formula, rich with eucalyptus oil for those who desire a close, comfortable shave. Proraso leaves you with a nice feeling of freshness. Use just a little shaving soap, preferably applied with a brush, for a rich lather.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Stearic Acid, Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Potassium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum (Fragrance), Menthol, Camphor, Eucalyptol, Eucalyptus globulus Leaf Oil, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Sodium Metasilicate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate

Allergy Information

Number of uses

30

