Proraso Red Sandalwood Shaving Cream Bowl 150ml

For Coarse Beards - enriched with Sandalwood oil, Coconut oil and Shea Butter. Suitable for thick and coarse beard-types. It softens the beard, making it easier to shave. An intense fragrance with aromatic notes of Sandalwood.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Stearic Acid, Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Potassium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Butter, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum (Fragrance), Santalum album (Sandalwood) Oil, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Sodium Metasilicate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

30

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)