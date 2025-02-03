Proraso Green Shave Foam Refreshing 50ml Travel Size

Menthol refreshes and revitalises, while Eucalyptus oil purifies and tones facial hair and skin. Glycerin assists the razor blade to simply glide smoothly reducing rashes and razor burn.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Stearic Acid, Triethanolamine, Butane, Laureth-23, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Menthol, Camphor, Eucalyptol, Isobutane, Parfum (Fragrance), Propane, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Metasilicate

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

8

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)