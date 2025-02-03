Marketplace.
image 1 of Ever Ready Double Sided Foot & Callus Rasp

Ever Ready Double Sided Foot & Callus Rasp

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Rexell Products Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Ever Ready Double Sided Foot & Callus Rasp
Ever Ready Double Sided Foot Callus Rasp - Callus and Dead Skin Remover, Double Sided Foot Scrubber Foot Care Pedicure Tool to Remove Hard Skin Can Be Used Wet or Dry Skin Surgical Grade Stainless Steel File

Ingredients

n/a

Allergy Information

Contains: n/aMay Contain: n/a

Number of uses

150
Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here