Denim Aftershave Black 100ml

Denim Black After Shave Lotion 100ml is a variation of the original Denim fragrance. This after shave instantly soothes freshly shaved skin, helps comfort razorburn and any discomfort. Your skin feels fresher and more toned.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat. do aqua Glycerin Parfum Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane Ethylhexyl Salicylate Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate benzyl benzoate Benzyl Salicylate cinnamal citronellol coumarin eugenol geraniol Hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde limonene linalool Ci 42051 Ci 14720 Ci 14705

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients list May Contain: n/a

Number of uses

100

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)