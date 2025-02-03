Proraso Red Shave Foam Sandalwood Travel 50ml

Proraso Red Shaving Foam formula is designed for men with thick, coarse beards with dry skin. The rich in nutrients foam provides instant nourishment to arid skin prone to bumps and ingrown hair.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/ Eau), Stearic Acid, Triethanolamine, Butane, Laureth-23, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Santalum Album (Sandalwood) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Parfum (Fragrance), Isobutane, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Metasilicate, Propane

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

8

Sold by Rexell Products Limited (Rexell Products Ltd)