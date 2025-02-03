Denim Aftershave Musk 100ml

Denim musk sparks the image of adventurousness and spontaneity. this woody fragrance starts with a refreshing mint note; Enriched by mediterranean lavender & myrtle, and rests on a sensual accord of oriental woods, moss & patchouli. Has masculine and fresh, denim musk is a wonderfully exhilarating.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Glycerin, Parfum, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Propylene Glycol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Euge- nol, Geraniolhex Hydroxenexy-3 CI 42051, CI 14720, CI 47005.

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

100

