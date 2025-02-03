Noxzema Extra Fresh Menthol Shave Foam300ml

Noxzema Extra Fresh Menthol shaving foam not only guarantees perfect perforation but also protects tones, and refreshes the skin. Its exclusive formula combines the emollient and soothing action of Vitamin E, the refreshing and revitalizing Menthol for a feeling of well-being prolonged throughout the day.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Stearic acid, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Butane, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitol, Polysorbate 20, Coconut acid, Theobroma cacao seed butter, Tocopheryl acetate, Cetyl alcohol, Petrolatum, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium metasilicate, Isobutane, Propane, Sodium chloride, Sodium sulfate, Benzyl alcohol, Camphor

Allergy Information

Contains: Please see ingredients list May Contain: Please see ingredients list

Number of uses

30

