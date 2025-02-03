PLAYMOBIL 71642 Knights of Novelmore Arwynn's Castle

In this Novelmore Castle, Arwynn reigns with his friends. Two dragon cannons guard against the attacks of the Burnham Raiders. Additional cunning defense mechanisms prevent enemies from breaching the gate and taking over the castle. From cascading stones to loose stair steps or classic trapdoors â€“ attackers should prepare for anything! The weapons master continues his research on the mysterious dragon stone in the small half-timbered house, which can be mined alongside gold in the adjacent cave. But beware: the cave is located in close proximity to the castle dungeon and could aid a prisoner in escaping by slipping through the secret hole in the wall. With creative weapons, clever defense systems, and original characters, the PLAYMOBIL knight world Novelmore invites to endless role-playing adventures. A fantastic gift or souvenir for knight enthusiasts aged 4 and up.

Sold by Finch's Family Toy Shop (Click Europe Limited)