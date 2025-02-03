Benny Hancock Hydrating Lip Balm Peppermint and Vanilla

NOURISHING & MOISTURISING: Benny Hancock FOR MEN Hydrating Lip Balm is formulated with a blend of ingredients that deeply nourish and moisturise your lips, providing long-lasting comfort and can help to relieve chapping and dryness. "

SOOTHES & PROTECTS: Our lip balm effectively soothes and protects your lips from harsh weather conditions, preventing dryness, chapping, and irritation.

UNISEX & VERSATILE: Our lip balm is suitable for both men and women, lightweight formula that leaves your lips feeling soft, smooth, and revitalised.

PARABEN-FREE & VEGAN: Our Hydrating Lip Balm is made without parabens and other harmful chemicals, featuring vegan, cruelty-free ingredients for guilt-free and eco-friendly lip care.

DIRECTIONS: Apply a dab of the lip balm onto your finger tip and rub onto the lips. This gives the perfect amount for hydration without looking too shiny.