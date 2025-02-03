VTech Play & Dream Kicking Piano

Kick away and snooze or play! This piano easily attaches to cots and is also perfect for sit-down play.

Jam packed with activities in both music and learn modes, this soft piano teaches animals, instruments and numbers, whilst stimulating language development. In music mode, press rabbit to hear 15 minutes of upbeat music or slide owl down for soothing music in the cot. Practise motor skills by kicking or pressing the keys and spinning the roller ball. The flashing sun and musical note attracts baby’s attention and the 7 sing-along songs and 20 melodies provide auditory stimulation.

Features: Kicking Piano is great for sit-down play and attaching to cots, 5 soft plush piano keys feature 5 little animal friends and 5 instruments, Includes two different modes of play: Learn and Music Mode, Twinkling lights engage baby and stimulate auditory awareness whilst the roller ball develops fine motor skills and introduces basic counting, In music mode slide the owl for 15 minutes of soothing music to lull baby to sleep or press the rabbit for more upbeat melodies encouraging baby to get on the move., Suitable from 3 to 18 months