Thrive Protaste Dog Food Topper 100% Chicken 170g

Thrive Protaste Dog Food Topper 100% Chicken 170g

Protaste Dog Food Topper 100% Chicken 170g
The ProReward range consists of delicious and completely natural ingredients. Used throughout the world by professional dog owners. Recommended by vets due to its 100% pure quality. All ProReward products are very gently processed to ensure they retain all the natural goodness.
Pack size: 170g

Ingredients

Chicken Breast 100%
