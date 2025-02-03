Supa Dried Mealworms 1000ml Tub

Supa Dried Mealworms 1000ml

Supa Dried Mealworms are a 100% natural highly nutritious protein rich treat for Wild Birds that will attract birds to your garden all year round. Dried Mealworms can be fed as a treat or can be mixed in with other seed or suet pellets. Since birds enjoy Dried Mealworms so much, there is hardly any wastage. The type of birds that will be attracted to feed on the Dried Mealworms are: Robins, Sparrows, Blackbirds, Blue Tits, Great Tits, Starlings plus many more varieties of birds. The reusable plastic container avoids waste mess and keeps the feed fresh. What are Dried Mealworms? Mealworms are the larval form of the mealworm beetle, which has the scientific name Tenebrio molitor. When should you feed Dried Mealworms to Wild Birds? Birds adore Dried Mealworms as they provide a valuable and nutritious source of food. Mealworms are a favourite of garden birds all year round, though they are particularly popular in winter and summer when their energy requirements increase. In summer wild birds are very active buildings nest raising their young and in winter they need nutritious food to stay warm, Dried Mealworms provide the ideal food to give the birds at this time. Many wild birds eat insects as part of their natural diet, so feeding Dried Mealworms mimics this behaviour. Dried Mealworms can be fed as a treat or can be mixed in with other seed or suet pellets. Also, if required you can soak the Dried Mealworms in water for 15 to 20 minutes to re-hydrate them, which will make them easier for the birds to digest. This is particularly useful for young birds and fledglings. How should you feed Dried Mealworms to Wild Birds? Dried Mealworms can be sprinkled straight onto the floor so birds can forage for them or be fed from a tray on a feeding station. Also, Supa manufacture in the UK a feeder specifically for Dried Mealworms. What birds eat mealworms? The type of birds that will be attracted to feed on the Dried Mealworms are: <pre><code>Robins, Starlings, Thrushes, Wrens, Dunnocks, Jays Blackbirds, Blue Tits, Woodpeckers, House Sparrows </code></pre> Plus, many more varieties of birds.

Pack size: 1000ml

Ingredients

Dried Mealworms

Sold by Fetch