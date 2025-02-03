Interval Wooden Alarm Clock with Bluetooth Speaker - White

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Ideal for modern spaces, this clock offers both practicality and sophistication, merging a classic clock with versatile Bluetooth technology for a streamlined experience.

Crafted with a sleek wooden finish, this clock doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for modern convenience.

The Interval Wooden Alarm Clock in White seamlessly combines functionality and style. Crafted with a sleek wooden finish, this clock doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for modern convenience. Its minimalist design in white exudes contemporary elegance, complementing diverse decor. Ideal for modern spaces, this clock offers both practicality and sophistication, merging a classic clock with versatile Bluetooth technology for a streamlined experience.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.