QwiToys 3 in 1 Animals Playbook

QwiToy 3 in 1 Playbook is a unique interactive concept that combines 3 playful elements in one handy booklet, its a Magic Water reveal pad, Fold out with reusable stickers and 3D Popup with 3D reusable puffy stickers. The Water Colour feature, with the simple touch of water through refillable water pen, hidden illustrations come to life, creating a delightful and amusing experience that will spark childs imagination. Once dry, the pages will turn back to white, ready for another go of colouring. The Fold out stickers are packed with vibrant illustrations, the lively reusable stickers are ready to add a touch of magic to the fold out with two themed scenes. From playful animals to colourful characters of the past, these reusable stickers offer endless possibilities for storytelling and fun. The 3D Sticker popup part comes alive with delightful 3D popup, along with colourful reusable 3D puffy stickers, which will attach to practically any surface. From magical laboratory to friendly forest creatures to pirate adventures, unique sparkling scenes will leap off the paper and into childs imagination. Suits ages 3 years plus.
Has 4 water reveal pages and water penIt has a folding 3D pop-up and reuseable stickersPerfect from travelling
