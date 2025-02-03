Laughing Dog Grain Free Sleep Tight Chamomile Biscuit 125g (Pack of 5)

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Tasty sweet potato and turkey treats. No Added Grains, Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Dairy or Soya. No Added Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives. Chamomile - Botanical calming properties to help sleep. Ginger - Natural antioxidant to help advance digestive health. Linseed - Rich in Omega 3 6 aids healthy skin and overall good immunity. Composition: Sweet Potato Flour, Tapioca Starch, Dried Turkey (12%), Potato Starch, Poultry Fat, Pea Starch, Cellulose Fibre, Linseed (3%), Ginger (0.5%), Chamomile (0.1%). Analysis: Protein 11%, Crude Fibre 4.5%, Fat Content 8%, Crude Ash 5%, Omega 30.1%, Omega 61.2%.

Tasty sweet potato and turkey treats. No Added Grains, Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Dairy or Soya. No Added Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives. Chamomile - Botanical calming properties to help sleep. Ginger - Natural antioxidant to help advance digestive health. Linseed - Rich in Omega 3 6 aids healthy skin and overall good immunity. Composition: Sweet Potato Flour, Tapioca Starch, Dried Turkey (12%), Potato Starch, Poultry Fat, Pea Starch, Cellulose Fibre, Linseed (3%), Ginger (0.5%), Chamomile (0.1%). Analysis: Protein 11%, Crude Fibre 4.5%, Fat Content 8%, Crude Ash 5%, Omega 30.1%, Omega 61.2%.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.