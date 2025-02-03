Marketplace.
image 1 of Interiors by Premier Versatile Matte Grey Metal Lamp, Practical Desk Lamp, Functional Table Lamp, Adjustable Height Modern Lamp

Interiors by Premier Versatile Matte Grey Metal Lamp, Practical Desk Lamp, Functional Table Lamp, Adjustable Height Modern Lamp

No ratings yet

Write a review

£30.49

£30.49/each

Sold and sent by Premier Housewares

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Interiors by Premier Versatile Matte Grey Metal Lamp, Practical Desk Lamp, Functional Table Lamp, Adjustable Height Modern Lamp
Elevate your surroundings with the exquisite blend of style and functionality embodied in the Interiors by Premier Matte Grey Metal Lamp. Featuring an adjustable hinged arm, this lamp offers personalized lighting solutions tailored to your needs. Constructed from durable metal, the lamp is built to withstand the rigors of daily use while retaining its sleek appearance for years to come.The classic angle poise lamp design, with its curved head and round base, not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also reinforces its stability on any surface. At a height of 60cm and dimensions of L21cm x W17cm, this lamp strikes the perfect balance between compactness and presence. Its lightweight design, weighing just 1.45kg, ensures effortless portability, allowing you to easily move it from one location to another as needed.Equipped with an E27 40w bulb, the lamp provides functional lighting that is both practical and energy-efficient. Maintaining the lamp's pristine appearance is a breeze, thanks to its easy-care instructions. Simply wipe it with a soft cloth to remove dust and debris, avoiding the use of abrasive cleaners that could damage its finish.
Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here