Interiors by Premier Versatile Matte Grey Metal Lamp, Practical Desk Lamp, Functional Table Lamp, Adjustable Height Modern Lamp

Elevate your surroundings with the exquisite blend of style and functionality embodied in the Interiors by Premier Matte Grey Metal Lamp. Featuring an adjustable hinged arm, this lamp offers personalized lighting solutions tailored to your needs. Constructed from durable metal, the lamp is built to withstand the rigors of daily use while retaining its sleek appearance for years to come. The classic angle poise lamp design, with its curved head and round base, not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also reinforces its stability on any surface. At a height of 60cm and dimensions of L21cm x W17cm, this lamp strikes the perfect balance between compactness and presence. Its lightweight design, weighing just 1.45kg, ensures effortless portability, allowing you to easily move it from one location to another as needed. Equipped with an E27 40w bulb, the lamp provides functional lighting that is both practical and energy-efficient. Maintaining the lamp's pristine appearance is a breeze, thanks to its easy-care instructions. Simply wipe it with a soft cloth to remove dust and debris, avoiding the use of abrasive cleaners that could damage its finish.

Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)