Marketplace.
image 1 of Interiors by Premier White Table Lamp for Work Desk, Desk Lamp with Conical Lamp Head, Long Lasting Iron Bedside Lamp

Interiors by Premier White Table Lamp for Work Desk, Desk Lamp with Conical Lamp Head, Long Lasting Iron Bedside Lamp

No ratings yet

Write a review

£23.49

£23.49/each

Sold and sent by Premier Housewares

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Interiors by Premier White Table Lamp for Work Desk, Desk Lamp with Conical Lamp Head, Long Lasting Iron Bedside Lamp
Add a pop of vibrant color and style to your living space with the White Gloss Desk Lamp from Interiors by Premier. Whether it's your bedroom, living room, office, or study area, this modern desk lamp is the perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. Its sleek design features a white metal head and base with a polished, high-gloss finish, creating an eye-catching focal point on any surface.Designed to enhance both form and function, this table lamp features an adjustable chrome stem, allowing you to easily direct light wherever you need it. Whether you're reading, studying, or working on detailed tasks, the flexible stem lets you position the light to reduce eye strain and provide a clear, focused glow. The metal base and head add durability, ensuring the lamp remains stable and long-lasting, while the modern design seamlessly fits into contemporary interiors.Ideal for both casual and formal settings, the White Gloss Desk Lamp enhances the ambiance of your living room, lounge, or office. Its white color injects personality into the space, while the compact dimensions (H35 x L16 x W14 cm) make it a perfect fit for small desks, bedside tables, or shelves. Weighing just 0.75kg, it’s lightweight yet sturdy, making it easy to reposition as needed without losing balance or stability.Whether you're using it as a bedside lamp, a reading light, or a task light for your desk, this lamp is both functional and fashionable. Cleaning and maintaining the lamp is effortless; simply wipe it with a soft cloth to preserve its glossy finish. Avoid using abrasive cleaners to keep it looking new.
Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here