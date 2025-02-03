Interiors by Premier White Table Lamp for Work Desk, Desk Lamp with Conical Lamp Head, Long Lasting Iron Bedside Lamp

Add a pop of vibrant color and style to your living space with the White Gloss Desk Lamp from Interiors by Premier. Whether it's your bedroom, living room, office, or study area, this modern desk lamp is the perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. Its sleek design features a white metal head and base with a polished, high-gloss finish, creating an eye-catching focal point on any surface. Designed to enhance both form and function, this table lamp features an adjustable chrome stem, allowing you to easily direct light wherever you need it. Whether you're reading, studying, or working on detailed tasks, the flexible stem lets you position the light to reduce eye strain and provide a clear, focused glow. The metal base and head add durability, ensuring the lamp remains stable and long-lasting, while the modern design seamlessly fits into contemporary interiors. Ideal for both casual and formal settings, the White Gloss Desk Lamp enhances the ambiance of your living room, lounge, or office. Its white color injects personality into the space, while the compact dimensions (H35 x L16 x W14 cm) make it a perfect fit for small desks, bedside tables, or shelves. Weighing just 0.75kg, it’s lightweight yet sturdy, making it easy to reposition as needed without losing balance or stability. Whether you're using it as a bedside lamp, a reading light, or a task light for your desk, this lamp is both functional and fashionable. Cleaning and maintaining the lamp is effortless; simply wipe it with a soft cloth to preserve its glossy finish. Avoid using abrasive cleaners to keep it looking new.

Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)