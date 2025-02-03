MoVe Batman Safety Helmet

Prepare for heroic adventures with our Batman Safety Helmet! Adjustable from 48 to 52cm, it's perfect for caped crusaders of all sizes. Crafted with a durable EPS inner material, this helmet is as tough as Gotham's Dark Knight himself, ensuring protection during all your crime-fighting escapades. Despite its strength, it's as lightweight as Batman gliding through the night, providing comfort and agility for every mission. The ventilated shell guarantees airflow, keeping you cool even when the city heats up. Customize your comfort with removable foam padding, ensuring a snug fit as you patrol the streets. With a quick-release buckle for easy wear and removal, you'll be ready to defend Gotham in no time. So, don your helmet and embrace your inner hero with Batman!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - Officially licensed with Batman! Featuring brightly colored decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - Made with durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards, ensuring top-notch protection for young heroes. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - Though tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight, ensuring comfort during long rides. The ventilated shell allows for excellent air circulation, keeping little heads cool and comfortable. • GREAT FOR GROWING HEROES - An easy-to-use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads, and adjustable chin strap allow for tailor-made comfort and a secure fit as your little one grows. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested, made from non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head sizes 48-52cm, ensuring a safe and enjoyable ride for every Batwheels enthusiast!

