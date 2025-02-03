MoVe Batwheels Safety Helmet

Stay safe in Batwheels style while zooming through thrilling adventures with our Batwheels Safety Helmet! Engineered with an electrifying all-over Batwheels print, this helmet combines durability with comfort for a hero-approved ride. Adjust the straps and rear size dial for a snug fit tailored to head sizes 48-52cm, while the ventilated shell and removable pads provide a breezy feel during your speedy escapades. With an easy-to-use quick-release buckle, safety is just a "zap" away, ensuring hassle-free protection for all your bat-powered adventures!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - Officially licensed with Batwheels characters! Featuring brightly colored decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - Made with durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards, ensuring top-notch protection for young heroes. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - Though tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight, ensuring comfort during long rides. The ventilated shell allows for excellent air circulation, keeping little heads cool and comfortable. • GREAT FOR GROWING HEROES - An easy-to-use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads, and adjustable chin strap allow for tailor-made comfort and a secure fit as your little one grows. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested, made from non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head sizes 48-52cm, ensuring a safe and enjoyable ride for every Batwheels enthusiast!

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)