MoVe Spider-Man Safety Helmet

Get ready for web-slinging adventures with our Spiderman Safety Helmet! Designed with an adjustable size dial ranging from 48 to 52cm, it ensures the perfect fit for aspiring superheroes of all sizes. Keep your little one safe with its robust EPS inner material, tested to withstand the toughest battles against villains. Plus, it's lightweight, just like Spiderman swinging through the city skyline! The ventilated shell guarantees excellent airflow, ensuring your young hero's head stays cool during intense missions. And with removable foam padding, they'll enjoy customizable comfort for every action-packed moment. Safety is paramount, featuring a quick-release buckle for effortless wear and removal, allowing your little web warrior to gear up in a flash. So, grab your helmet, embrace your Spidey senses, and let the adventures begin!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - officially licenced with character favorites. Featuring brightly coloured decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - although tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight. The ventilated shell allows for brilliant air circulation keeping little heads cool • GREAT FOR GROWING CHILDREN - an easy to use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads and adjustable chin strap all allow for tailor made comfort and secure fit. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested. Non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head size 48-52cm

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)