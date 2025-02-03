MoVe Sonic Safety Helmet

Gear up for supersonic speed with our Sonic the Hedgehog Safety Helmet! With an adjustable size dial ranging from 48 to 52cm, it's perfect for fans of all ages. Designed for durability, just like Sonic himself, this helmet features a tough EPS inner material that's been tested to withstand even the fastest of loops and jumps. And don't worry about it slowing you down – it's as lightweight as Sonic's sneakers, ensuring you can race through your adventures with ease. The ventilated shell keeps your head cool and comfortable, even during the most intense levels. Plus, with removable foam padding, you can customize your fit for maximum comfort. Safety comes first with the quick-release buckle, allowing you to gear up and hit the tracks in no time. So, grab your helmet and get ready to dash into action with Sonic the Hedgehog!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - officially licenced with character favorites. Featuring brightly coloured decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - although tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight. The ventilated shell allows for brilliant air circulation keeping little heads cool • GREAT FOR GROWING CHILDREN - an easy to use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads and adjustable chin strap all allow for tailor made comfort and secure fit. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested. Non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head size 48-52cm

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)