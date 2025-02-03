MoVe Trolls Safety Helmet

Get ready to rock and roll with our Trolls Safety Helmet! Adjustable from 48 to 52cm, it's perfect for all sizes of funky adventurers. "Hair-raising fun!" Keep your little rocker safe with its durable EPS inner material, tested for the wildest troll antics. And guess what? It's as light as Poppy's dance moves! The ventilated shell ensures cool airflow, so your little troll stays cool during all their funky escapades. Plus, the removable foam padding lets them customize their comfort. Safety comes first with a quick-release buckle for easy on and off. So, grab your helmet and let's groove with the trolls!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - officially licenced with character favorites. Featuring brightly coloured decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - although tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight. The ventilated shell allows for brilliant air circulation keeping little heads cool • GREAT FOR GROWING CHILDREN - an easy to use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads and adjustable chin strap all allow for tailor made comfort and secure fit. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested. Non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head size 48-52cm

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)