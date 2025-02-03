MoVe Bluey Safety Helmet

Gear up for adventures with our Bluey Safety Helmet! Featuring vibrant decals inspired by the beloved Bluey series, this helmet ensures safety with a touch of charm. Crafted with a durable EPS inner material, it offers top-notch protection while remaining lightweight for comfort. The adjustable size dial allows for a perfect fit for head sizes 48-52cm, while the removable foam padding ensures customizable comfort. With adjustable straps and a quick-release buckle, securing the helmet is a breeze, making it perfect for all kinds of activities. Plus, the ventilated shell keeps things cool and breezy, so your little one can stay comfortable during playtime. EN71 tested for safety and made from non-toxic materials, you can have peace of mind knowing your child is well-protected. Whether they're biking, scooting, or skating, our Bluey Safety Helmet is the ideal companion for their adventures. Let's join Bluey and her family on exciting escapades while staying safe and stylish!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - officially licenced with character favorites. Featuring brightly coloured decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - although tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight. The ventilated shell allows for brilliant air circulation keeping little heads cool • GREAT FOR GROWING CHILDREN - an easy to use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads and adjustable chin strap all allow for tailor made comfort and secure fit. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested. Non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head size 48-52cm

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)