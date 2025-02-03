MoVe CoComelon Safety Helmet

Step into the colourful world of CoComelon with our CoComelon Safety Helmet! Designed with vibrant decals featuring your favourite characters from the show, this helmet makes safety an adventure. Crafted with a durable EPS inner material, it's tough enough to withstand any bump or tumble. The adjustable size dial ensures a snug fit for head sizes 48-52cm, while the removable foam padding provides customizable comfort. With adjustable straps and a quick-release buckle, it's easy to secure in place for all your little one's adventures. And let's not forget about ventilation – the ventilated shell keeps things cool and breezy, so your little one can stay comfortable while they play. EN71 tested for safety and made from non-toxic materials, you can trust that your child is protected every step of the way. Whether they're riding their bike, scooting around, or skating along, our CoComelon Safety Helmet is the perfect companion for their journey! Get ready to sing and dance with CoComelon, because safety has never been so much fun!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - officially licenced with character favorites. Featuring brightly coloured decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - although tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight. The ventilated shell allows for brilliant air circulation keeping little heads cool • GREAT FOR GROWING CHILDREN - an easy to use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads and adjustable chin strap all allow for tailor made comfort and secure fit. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested. Non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head size 48-52cm

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)