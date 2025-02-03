MoVe Thomas & Friends Safety Helmet

Hop on board with our Thomas Safety Helmet and embark on adventures with confidence and style! Designed with vibrant Thomas and Friends-themed decals, this helmet ensures your little one stays safe while exploring. Crafted with a robust EPS inner material, it provides high-quality protection without compromising on comfort. The adjustable size dial, ranging from 48 to 52cm, guarantees a snug and secure fit for your child's head. With adjustable straps and a quick-release buckle, putting on and taking off the helmet is a breeze, making safety hassle-free. The ventilated shell keeps things cool and airy, allowing for comfortable wear during all sorts of activities. Plus, the removable foam padding ensures customizable comfort for your little engineer. EN71 tested and made from non-toxic materials, this helmet prioritizes safety above all else. Whether they're biking, scooting, or skating, our Thomas Safety Helmet is the perfect accessory for your child's adventures. So, climb aboard and let's chug along on exciting journeys with Thomas and his friends!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - officially licenced with character favorites. Featuring brightly coloured decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - although tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight. The ventilated shell allows for brilliant air circulation keeping little heads cool • GREAT FOR GROWING CHILDREN - an easy to use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads and adjustable chin strap all allow for tailor made comfort and secure fit. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested. Non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head size 48-52cm

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)