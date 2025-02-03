MoVe Paw Patrol Safety Helmet

Get ready to patrol the streets with Paw Patrol safety in style! Introducing our Paw Patrol Safety Helmet, the ultimate accessory for adventure-loving pups! Featuring an array of colourful decals showcasing your favourite Paw Patrol characters, this helmet brings a burst of fun to safety gear. But don't let the playful design fool you; this helmet is built tough! With a durable EPS inner material that meets the highest safety standards, it's ready to tackle any mission. Plus, the adjustable size dial ensures a perfect fit for head sizes 48-52cm, while the removable foam padding and adjustable straps add extra comfort and security. And let's not forget about ventilation! The ventilated shell keeps your head cool and breezy, so you can focus on your next rescue mission without breaking a sweat. So, whether you're cruising on your bike, zooming on your scooter, or gliding on your skates, gear up with Paw Patrol and let the adventure begin! Safety never looked so pawsome!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - officially licenced with character favorites. Featuring brightly coloured decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - although tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight. The ventilated shell allows for brilliant air circulation keeping little heads cool • GREAT FOR GROWING CHILDREN - an easy to use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads and adjustable chin strap all allow for tailor made comfort and secure fit. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested. Non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head size 48-52cm

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)