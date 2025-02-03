MoVe Stitch Safety Helmet

Prepare for intergalactic adventures with our Stitch Safety Helmet! With an adjustable size dial ranging from 48 to 52cm. Crafted with a durable EPS inner material, tested to galactic standards, this helmet ensures protection. And just like Stitch's antics, it's lightweight and comfortable, so your little one can explore without restraint. The ventilated shell keeps the atmosphere flowing, ensuring your adventurer's head stays cool. Plus, with removable foam padding, they can customize their comfort for an out-of-this-world fit. Safety comes first, with a quick-release buckle for swift helmet deployment. So, strap in, blast off, and get ready for some Stitch-style shenanigans!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - officially licenced with character favorites. Featuring brightly coloured decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - although tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight. The ventilated shell allows for brilliant air circulation keeping little heads cool • GREAT FOR GROWING CHILDREN - an easy to use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads and adjustable chin strap all allow for tailor made comfort and secure fit. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested. Non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head size 48-52cm

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)