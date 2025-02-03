MoVe Encanto Safety Helmet

Embark on a magical journey with our Encanto Safety Helmet! Adjustable from 48 to 52cm, it's the perfect fit for adventurers of all sizes. Keep your little one safe with its durable EPS inner material. And guess what? It's as light as the breeze in the Encanto, ensuring comfort on every adventure. The ventilated shell allows for excellent airflow, keeping her cool and spirited. Plus, the removable foam padding ensures a snug and comfortable fit. Safety comes first with a quick-release buckle for easy wear and removal, so she can focus on exploring the magic. So, get ready to dance and sing your way through the wonders of Encanto with our Safety Helmet!

• CHARACTER FAVORITES - officially licenced with character favorites. Featuring brightly coloured decals and components ideal for visual development! • ROBUST - durable EPS inner material safety tested to the highest standards. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for added safety. • COMFORT - although tough, the EPS protection is super lightweight. The ventilated shell allows for brilliant air circulation keeping little heads cool • GREAT FOR GROWING CHILDREN - an easy to use adjustable size dial, removable foam pads and adjustable chin strap all allow for tailor made comfort and secure fit. • SAFETY FIRST - EN71 tested. Non-toxic plastic. Suitable for head size 48-52cm

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)