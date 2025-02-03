Applaws Cat Can Tuna Fillet 70g (Pack of 24)

Applaws Cat Can Tuna Fillet 70g Suitable for cats of all breeds and sizes over 3 months in age.

Tuna Fillettuna 75% Cooking Water 19% Rice 6%Applaws Natural Cat Food That Contains Nothing More Than The Ingredients Listed On The Tin. A Completely Natural Product Containing Sea Caught Fish Rich In Essential Amino Acids And Fatty Acids, Such As Omega3 Omega6. We Guarantee That Our Tuna Is Caught Fresh From The Sea Using Dolphin Friendly Methodsno Artificial Colours, Flavours, Preservatives, Taste Enhancers Or Additives.

Welcome to Applaws. The home of adventurous minds and even more adventurous appetites. Your cat is one of a kind and we want to satisfy their curious nature and ever-changing taste buds. With a variety of naturally delicious recipes on our menu, we’ve got just the dish for them- whatever their purrsonality! MPM (Making Pet Food Matters) was created in 2002 with the mission to create pet food that wasn’t filled with additives and fillers. Applaws create recipes for cats and dogs that are natural with high quality ingredients. They are now sold in 50 markets worldwide with offices in the UK, Australia, China and USA. A proud B Corp, receiving certification in 2021.

100% natural ingredients - A tasty, all-natural recipe to keep your cat healthy and happy. Contains no additives - No nasties, no nonsense, all goodness. Just as nature intended. High quality protein - Packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids for a healthy, balanced diet. Complements Applaws complete dry cat food - An irresistible, balanced meal that satisfies their natural curiosity.

Pack size: 1680g

Ingredients

Tuna Fillet, Fish Broth, Rice Flour, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times. Serve at room temperature.

